College Football World Reacts To Star Caleb Farley Opting Out

Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium during game against Clemson.BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of Lane Stadium prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Clemson Tigers on September 30, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

If there is a 2020 college football season, Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley will not be participating in it.

Farley announced this afternoon that he will opt out of the 2020 season and begin training for the 2021 NFL Draft. He was regarded as a projected first-round pick heading into this season.

In Farley’s official announcement, he said he was opting out due to “uncertain health conditions and regulations, and all the other opt outs going on in football right now.” Farley said he lost his mother to illness two years ago and doesn’t want to risk losing another loved one due to COVID-19.

Once news of Farley’s decision got out, the reaction from college football media was swift. Most pundits expect more players will follow in Farley’s path in the coming weeks.

 

In two seasons with the Hokies, Farley made 56 tackles, recorded 19 passes defensed, intercepted six passes and sacked the quarterback once. He scored a defensive touchdown on an interception return against Georgia Tech last season.

Caleb Farley joins Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner as the only Power 5 players to opt out of the 2020 season, as of now. However, there should be more coming.

