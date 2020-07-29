College Football World Reacts To Star Caleb Farley Opting Out

If there is a 2020 college football season, Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley will not be participating in it.

Farley announced this afternoon that he will opt out of the 2020 season and begin training for the 2021 NFL Draft. He was regarded as a projected first-round pick heading into this season.

In Farley’s official announcement, he said he was opting out due to “uncertain health conditions and regulations, and all the other opt outs going on in football right now.” Farley said he lost his mother to illness two years ago and doesn’t want to risk losing another loved one due to COVID-19.

Once news of Farley’s decision got out, the reaction from college football media was swift. Most pundits expect more players will follow in Farley’s path in the coming weeks.

This is what I was alluding to earlier. Caleb Farley will opt out and enter the 2021 NFL Draft. More will follow this. https://t.co/Fhclxq0nhA — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 29, 2020

Caleb Farley is impressive. Family is his No. 1 priority. I’m sure he won’t be the last college football player to opt out of the 2020 season. https://t.co/CUSMNVQ8pZ — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) July 29, 2020

Caleb Farley opting out drastically changes Tech’s ceiling. It’s a talented secondary group but he’s one of the top defensive backs in the country. You don’t replace that overnight — Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielSI) July 29, 2020

This year, more than ever, if you’re a legitimate pro prospect like Caleb Farley … DO NOT PLAY ONE MORE DOWN OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL THAN YOU HAVE TO. https://t.co/cHfTZDfkhz — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) July 29, 2020

Caleb Farley may be the 1st college player to opt out because of #COVID19, but he won't be the last. I expect many more projected NFL high-round picks to forfeit their "student-athlete" eligibility & start signing with agents. https://t.co/4KxJSec6Rn — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 29, 2020

Very reasoned stance here by #Hokies CB Caleb Farley, who lost his mom a few years ago to breast cancer. https://t.co/vkCfET17eJ — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) July 29, 2020

In two seasons with the Hokies, Farley made 56 tackles, recorded 19 passes defensed, intercepted six passes and sacked the quarterback once. He scored a defensive touchdown on an interception return against Georgia Tech last season.

Caleb Farley joins Illinois running back Ra’Von Bonner as the only Power 5 players to opt out of the 2020 season, as of now. However, there should be more coming.

Stay tuned.