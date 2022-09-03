Football World Reacts To Old Dominion Upset Of Virginia Tech

History repeated itself on Friday night, as Old Dominion shocked Virginia Tech in its season opener.

This is the second time in the past four years that Old Dominion defeated Virginia Tech. Once the final whistle was blown, the fans at S.B. Ballard Stadium stormed the field.

Old Dominion's defense shined against Virginia Tech, forcing quarterback Grant Wells to throw four interceptions.

The reactions to Virginia Tech's upset loss were priceless.

"You gotta feel for Virginia Tech. Sometimes you just run into an Old Dominion that was predicted to finish last in their Sun Belt division," Mike Ryan sarcastically said.

Friday night's game against Old Dominion was undoubtedly a tough debut for first-year head coach Brent Pry.

At this point, college football fans want to know when Virginia Tech will stop scheduling games against Old Dominion.

Pry addressed Virginia Tech's "sloppy" loss during his postgame press conference.

"They wanted to make plays, they wanted to play hard, but I definitely think they pressed and were sloppy," Pry said. "You want to make people earn it, and we didn't do that."

Virginia Tech will be back in action next Saturday against Boston College. Pry's squad can't afford an 0-2 start to the season.