Justin Fuente Appears To Make Decision On Future At Virginia Tech

Matt Rhule’s decision to leave Baylor for the NFL sparked a domino effect, as the Bears quickly went on the prowl to find a new coach. One of the main targets for the program is Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

Fuente has been the head coach at Virginia Tech for the last four seasons. During that time he owns an impressive 33-20 record.

He was named ACC Coach of the Year back in 2016 when the Hokies won the Coastal Division.

The idea of taking over for Rhule at Baylor might sound appealing, but it doesn’t appear that Fuente will take the job.

On Thursday morning, Fuente posted a photo of the Virginia Tech coaching staff with the following caption: “2020 – Let’s go!”

Check it out:

This post would indicate that Fuente is returning to the Hokies for next season.

Virginia Tech didn’t end its season on the best note possible, losing to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl. Nonetheless, the team has to be confident heading into the offseason with Fuente still at the helm.

As for Baylor, the coaching search continues as the program tries to find a worthy replacement for Rhule.