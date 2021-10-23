The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

One Major College Football Coach Could Be In Major Trouble After Today’s Loss

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente at a game.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Justin Fuente of the Virginia Tech Hokies looks on during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech seemed to have it all figured out when it hired Justin Fuente, who rebuilt the Memphis program, to replace legend Frank Beamer. Fast forward a few years, and after a solid start, Fuente’s tenure in Blacksburg has really hit the skids.

After a 10-4 year in 2016 to start hit time with Tech, and a 9-4 second season, things have taken a rough turn. Since the start of the 2018 season, the team is just 22-22, with two losing seasons.

Virginia Tech got off to a fast start this year, beating No. 10 North Carolina and then Middle Tennessee to start the year. Now, they’ve lost four of five games, including today’s shootout with Syracuse, another team with a coach at the brink, 41-36.

The Hokies gave up 21 fourth quarter points to fall to the Orange in Lane Stadium. After the game, fans and media members have renewed speculation about Fuente’s job, which has been hanging in the balance for a few years here.

According to those at Lane Stadium, a “Fire Fuente” chant broke out. It’s hard to recover when things get that bad.

A few days ago, Sports Illustrated‘s Pat Forde wrote about the seat heating up on Fuente, after an ugly 28-7 loss to Pitt.

There simply isn’t any appreciable momentum in Year 6 under Justin Fuente. After going 19–8 his first two seasons at Tech, Fuente’s record is 22–21. The Hokies are just another part of the eternal ACC Coastal Division muddle, perfectly ordinary, averaging 29.3 points and giving up 27.8 over those last 43 games, treading water, neither sinking nor swimming. Athletic director Whit Babcock is a patient man, but patience with Fuente no longer is shared by a hefty percentage of Virginia Tech fans

Virginia Tech may no longer be a true national power, but fans at least expect to be in the mix in the ACC Coastal more often than not. The Hokies won the division in Fuente’s first year, but not since, finishing tied for sixth last year. At 3-4 (1-2), they’re currently in fifth.

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.