Kirk Herbstreit Suggests Who VT Should Hire If Justin Fuente Leaves

On Tuesday, it was reported that Baylor was targeting Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente to be its new head coach. As of today, no hire has been made.

If the Hokies do lose their head coach to a Big 12 program, Kirk Herbstreit thinks they should find their new coach on another Big 12 staff. Today, Herbstreit advocated for VT hiring Oklahoma assistant head coach and tight ends coach Shane Beamer.

To be fair, Beamer wasn’t first suggested by Herbstreit. Kirk was simply agreeing with his colleague Marty Smith, who proposed hiring the son of legendary former Hokie head coach Frank Beamer.

“Love this. And I agree. Look who he has coached w/ throughout his career!” Herbstreit tweeted.

Grew up in the same house & played for HOF coach Frank Beamer.

Phillip Fulmer in Knoxville.

Sly Croom at Miss St.

Head ball coach at South Carolina.

His Dad.

Kirby Smart in Athens.

Lincoln Riley OU. https://t.co/Psx6SfiRif — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 15, 2020

After playing for his dad at VT from 1996-99, Shane Beamer spent the next 11 years on staff at Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

He returned to Blacksburg in 2011 and spent five years working under his father before Frank Beamer retired following the 2015 season..

In 2016 and 2017, Beamer was the special teams coach and tight ends coach at Georgia. He moved over to Oklahoma in 2018.