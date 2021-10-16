Look: Major College Football Stadium Has Emptied Out

Lane Stadium is supposed to be one of the loudest venues in all of college football. It was anything but that on Saturday afternoon when Virginia Tech hosted Pitt.

This season began with such promise for Virginia Tech. However, the Hokies have really struggled to find their footing ever since they fell short to the West Virginia Mountaineers on Sept. 18.

Once the Hokies trailed 21-0 to the Panthers at halftime this afternoon, the fans at Lane Stadium decided to hit the exits. That ended up being the right decision since the Hokies were unable to mount a comeback.

Photos of a half-empty Lane Stadium went viral on Twitter this afternoon. It was eerie seeing so many empty seats at the stadium.

These are the types of images that come before a coaching change. Virginia Tech was never in the game, trails Pitt 28-7. https://t.co/Gvm6yC8iDE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 16, 2021

Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel had an interesting reaction when he saw this photo. He believes it could be a sign of major changes to come for the Hokies.

“These are the types of images that come before a coaching change,” Thamel said. “Virginia Tech was never in the game, trails Pitt 28-7.”

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente has been with the program for several years. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to recapture the magic that made him an appealing coach in 2016.

If the Hokies are unable to right the ship very soon, Fuente might be on his way out.