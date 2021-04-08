A strong argument can be made that Caleb Farley is the best cornerback available in the upcoming NFL Draft. That being said, the Virginia Tech product’s injury history is a bit concerning.

Farley missed the entire 2017 season due to a knee injury. However, he returned to the gridiron and immediately proved that he’s one of the best cornerbacks in the country, compiling 56 total tackles, 19 passes defended and six interceptions in a two-year span.

Unfortunately, the Hokies didn’t have Farley for the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19. That didn’t affect his draft stock at all, but we can’t say the same thing about his recent surgery.

Last month, Farley had back surgery to repair the L5 disc. Of course, this might concern teams because back injuries could linger for years.

Farley, however, made it very clear that if an NFL team drafts a corner over him this April they’ll be making a huge mistake.

“But best believe, any team that takes a corner over me, you know, I’m a dog,” Farley said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s going to tick me off. It’s going to tick me off. I’m gonna try to do them like Randy Moss did them, you know, when they let him fall. I’m gonna try to high step all the way to the end zone with the ball of my hands and point at my back when I get in there. That’s the type of dude I am. I’ll be suited up this fall and I can’t wait.”

There’s a decent chance that Farley isn’t the first cornerback off the board on April 29. Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain are both top-tier prospects at the position.

While there’s no denying Farley’s talent, his medical record might scare off a handful of teams.

We’ll find out where Farley will begin his NFL career later this month.