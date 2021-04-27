NFL World Reacts To Draft Situation With Caleb Farley

In terms of talent, Caleb Farley is one of the best prospects the 2021 NFL Draft has to offer. Unfortunately, the Virginia Tech cornerback comes with a lot of baggage due to his injury history.

For starters, Farley missed an entire season due to an ACL injury early in his Virginia Tech career. He bounced back and proved he can be an elite cornerback, compiling 56 total tackles, 19 passes defended and six interceptions in a two-year span.

Even though Farley opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the All-ACC performer has undergone two surgeries on his back since his final game with the Hokies.

The first surgery for Farley occurred in February 2020, as he underwent a discectomy to repair a herniated L5 disc. He then irritated his S1 joint and had to undergo a second microdiscectomy. The real concern there is that he’s still not full recovered from that procedure.

Farley admit that he still has some weakness in one of his big toes. That would suggest that a nerve hasn’t fully recovered, which could raise red flags for general managers thinking about taking him in the first round.

The biggest non-QB question of the NFL Draft? Caleb Farley. Agent @DrewJRosenhaus says, "I don't expect him to make it to pick No. 20.” Others view it differently. A look at his status from me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/s21RubExVc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021

Of course, the NFL world is shocked and a bit concerned by this latest update on Farley.

Though his tape would suggest that he’s a Day 1 selection, Farley’s medical history could actually push him to the second round.

Earlier this month, Farley issued a warning to any team that passes on him for another cornerback.

“But best believe, any team that takes a corner over me, you know, I’m a dog,” Farley said. “That’s going to tick me off. It’s going to tick me off. I’m gonna try to do them like Randy Moss did them, you know, when they let him fall. I’m gonna try to high step all the way to the end zone with the ball of my hands and point at my back when I get in there. That’s the type of dude I am. I’ll be suited up this fall and I can’t wait.”

While NFL executives have to love his confidence and overall talent, Farley might still have to wait longer than expected to hear his name called on Thursday. That is, of course, if he’s drafted in the first round.