Report: Suspended College Football Player Indicted On Murder Charge

On June 2, Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute was arrested for the death of Jerry Paul Smith. Earlier this week, he was officially indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to The Roanoke Times, Etute has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 18. That meeting’s purpose is to figure out a timeline for the remainder of the case.

Etute reportedly connected with Smith through the Tinder app. They originally met on April 10. The earlier hearing stated that Etute thought Smith was a woman at the time, not a man.

It wasn’t until Etute and Smith encountered each other in May when things took a turn for the worse.

The details regarding the May meeting between Etute and Smith were disturbing to say the least.

