Report: Suspended College Football Player Indicted On Murder Charge

On June 2, Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute was arrested for the death of Jerry Paul Smith. Earlier this week, he was officially indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
According to The Roanoke Times, Etute has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 18. That meeting’s purpose is to figure out a timeline for the remainder of the case.
Etute reportedly connected with Smith through the Tinder app. They originally met on April 10. The earlier hearing stated that Etute thought Smith was a woman at the time, not a man.
It wasn’t until Etute and Smith encountered each other in May when things took a turn for the worse.
The details regarding the May meeting between Etute and Smith were disturbing to say the least.
From the report, via The Roanoke Times:
A detective testified at Etute’s preliminary hearing that the football player told investigators that on May 31, he groped Smith to try to determine his gender, used his phone’s flashlight to get a better look at Smith in the dark apartment, then began punching him.
The police arrested Etute after Smith was found dead. His death was ruled a homicide.
Virginia Tech suspended Etute from its football team shortly after the news broke. Etute is currently allowed to remain free on a $75,000 secured bond, albeit he’s being monitored electronically.