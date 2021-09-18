Virginia Tech Reportedly Made Embarrassing Mistake After Loss

The Virginia Tech Hokies were in such a hurry to leave Milan Puskar Stadium this Saturday they left a few trainers behind. No, we’re not kidding.

Following the upset loss to West Virginia this afternoon, Virginia Tech reportedly left the stadium without three of its trainers. According to BlueGoldNews.com, the three trainers who were left behind were sitting outside the Puskar Center waiting for a police car to pick them up.

“Virginia Tech was in such a hurry to leave that they left three of their trainers behind,” BlueGoldNews.com reported on Twitter. “They are currently sitting on a wall outside the Puskar Center waiting for a police car to take them to their bus, which is pulled over on the side of the road.”

West Virginia fans had no trouble making fun of this situation, replying “They [Virginia Tech] also left a W in Morgantown.”

This has become a nightmare weekend for the Hokies. It’s one thing to lose to a rival on the road, but it’s another to leave a few trainers behind in enemy territory.

Hopefully, the coaching staff at Virginia Tech will take proper care of the three trainers who were left behind. Maybe head coach Justin Fuente will treat them to a steak dinner.