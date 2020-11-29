College Basketball World Reacts To Villanova’s Shocking Upset

If you’re a college basketball team with national championship aspirations, it may be best to avoid Mike Young’s Virginia Tech program in November. In his first year with the Hokies last year, the team picked off No. 3 Michigan State. Tonight, they beat the No. 3 team in the country once again, the Villanova Wildcats.

Virginia Tech took down the Wildcats in an overtime thrilled at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Keve Aluma led the way with 23 points, while Nahiem Alleyne dropped in 20 off the bench, hitting 4-of-6 threes.

Collin Gillespie led all scorers with 25 for Villanova, but it wasn’t enough. The Wildcats, who beat Boston College and No. 18 Arizona State to begin the year, fell to 2-1 on the year.

It has been a crazy first weekend of college hoops so far. No. 22 UCLA fell to San Diego State on Wednesday, while San Francisco stunned No. 4 Virginia on Friday. Today, Villanova becomes the latest ranked team to fall in the season’s first few days.

Villanova is one of the best teams in college basketball over the last few years, while Virginia Tech was just 16-16 last year, even after that impressive early 2019-20 upset of the Spartans.

Mike Young’s team came to play, even on very short notice. The game was scheduled just yesterday, as Villanova elected to stay at the “Bubbleville” set up at Mohegan Sun Casino to play the game. The casino is hosting a series of games and tournaments over an 11-day span, and so far so good… unless you’re a fan of the Wildcats tonight that is.

Hey TEAM OF THE DAY- VIRGINIA TECH @HokiesMBB with a major W over Villanova – STAR of the DAY – JAVONTE PERKINS of St Louis @SaintLouisMBB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 29, 2020

Virginia Tech upsets No.3 Villanova. This is exactly how you would expect the Mike Young postgame interview to look in 2020. pic.twitter.com/l2Ss7JpFdZ — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) November 29, 2020

“Was I thrilled that we were paired with Villanova? No… I wouldn’t recommend it for those of you watching at home.” -Mike Young on facing the Wildcats — Jake Klein (@kleiny42) November 29, 2020

It has been a fairly rocky start for college basketball as a whole, but there has been some serious excitement in these first few days. Hopefully the powers that be can figure out how to slow down the COVID-19 issues that have caused so many issues throughout the sport. More “Bubbleville” set ups might be the answer.