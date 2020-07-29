The Spun

Breaking: First College Football Star Opts Out Of The Season

A general view of Virginia Tech's football field.BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Lane Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

The first college football star has opted out of the 2020 regular season.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Virginia Tech standout cornerback Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has decided to skip the season.

Farley, a 2019 first-team All-ACC player, has reportedly seen several NFL players opt out. He’s worried about the season.

“Farley will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He has seen NFL players opt out and is uncomfortable with playing this year,” Schefter reports.

Farley sent his announcement video to ESPN:

Farley is one of the best defenders in college football. 247Sports recently rated him the No. 16 player in the country heading into 2020 season:

From the rankings:

It took a few years after playing high school quarterback, but Farley quietly emerged as an elite cornerback as a redshirt sophomore last season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound speedster (he clocked a 10.63 in the 100-meter dash in high school) finished the 2019 season with an ACC high 16 passes defended to go along with four interceptions. He also drew a 90.3 coverage grade from PFF College. Farley is only going to get better with more experience playing defensive back. Watch for him to be a popular name in NFL Draft circles heading into next spring.

Farley likely won’t be the only college football star to pass on the season. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller indicated that there will be more:

Stay tuned.


