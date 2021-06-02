The Spun

Virginia Tech Football Player Arrested On Murder Charge

Virginia Tech's Lane Stadium during game against Clemson.BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of Lane Stadium prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Clemson Tigers on September 30, 2017 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isi Etute has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the university confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to WSLS.com, Blacksburg police were called to do a welfare check on Tuesday night when they found a man who had died. The death was ruled a homicide, and the 18-year-old Etute was arrested this morning and charged with the crime.

Etute, a native of Virginia Beach, enrolled at Virginia Tech in January. He has officially been suspended from the football program.

“Blacksburg Police continues to lead this ongoing investigation, and the university will assist law enforcement agencies working the case in any way it can,” Virginia Tech said in a statement a short time ago.

Etute is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

We’ll bring you further details on this case as they emerge.


