Virginia Tech Football Player Arrested On Murder Charge

Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isi Etute has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the university confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to WSLS.com, Blacksburg police were called to do a welfare check on Tuesday night when they found a man who had died. The death was ruled a homicide, and the 18-year-old Etute was arrested this morning and charged with the crime.

Etute, a native of Virginia Beach, enrolled at Virginia Tech in January. He has officially been suspended from the football program.

“Blacksburg Police continues to lead this ongoing investigation, and the university will assist law enforcement agencies working the case in any way it can,” Virginia Tech said in a statement a short time ago.

Virginia Tech in a statement acknowledges Isi Etute's arrest on a second-degree murder charge. It goes without saying, but he is suspended from the football team. The school also has the authority to suspend him due to the felony charge. #Hokies https://t.co/OTZySgtV59 — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) June 2, 2021

Etute is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

We’ll bring you further details on this case as they emerge.