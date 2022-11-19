Virginia Tech Pays Tribute To Rival Virginia Before Game Saturday

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lane Stadium during the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the East Carolina Pirates on September 24, 2016 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

Before they officially kicked off their Week 12 game, the Virginia Tech Hokies honored the Virginia Cavaliers.

This week has been incredibly challenging for Virginia. Three members of its football team - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry - were shot and killed after returning from a school trip.

Virginia Tech decided to honor Virginia by stepping onto the field this weekend with its rival's flag.

"For our Brothers. Carrying you with us every step of the way @UVAFootball," the official Twitter account for Virginia Tech's football team wrote.

Virginia Tech's post also included this phrase: "Hokies for Hoos."

Virginia was supposed to face Coastal Carolina this weekend. That game was canceled by the university.

No decision has been made yet for next weekend's game between Virginia and Virginia Tech.

All that matters right now is that every single member who was impacted by the Virginia shooting receives the support they need.