Breaking: Veteran College Football Coach Stepping Down

On Thursday afternoon, one college football coach shocked the sporting world when he chose to step down.

According to multiple reports, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall is resigning as head coach of the Cavaliers. This news comes after Virginia finished the 2021 season with a 6-6 record.

The Cavaliers sat at 6-2 at one point in the season and were a dark horse contender for the ACC title game. However, the team ended the season on a four-game losing streak to fall to 6-6 on the year.

After the disappointing season, Mendenhall decided it was the right time to step away from the program.

Mendenhall, 55, just wrapped up his sixth season in charge of the Cavaliers. Over those six seasons, he racked up a 36-38 record with the team.

He led Virginia to four bowl game appearances, racking up a 1-2 record – with one more game to go. According to multiple reports, he’ll coach Virginia in this year’s bowl game and then step aside.

It’s unclear why Mendenhall is stepping aside now, but the college football world is certainly in shock. No one expected the Virginia head coaching job to become available following the 2021 campaign.

