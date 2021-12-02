Bronco Mendenhall Explains His Stunning Decision To Resign

In a surprise move, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall has stepped down from the position he’s held since 2016.

Mendenhall released a statement a short while ago, explaining his decision to step down. He pointed out that he’s been a coach for 31 straight years and wants to take a break.

Mendenhall admitted that the decision came to him rather quickly. But he decided that it was the right decision to make and one that was not influenced by the athletic director or school president.

“I would love to say there’s been this build up and a long amount of epiphanies and thought, but clearly this week, there’s been a sense of clarity to me that I need to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent with my wife as a partner our future and the next chapter of our lives. I was requested to stay by our athletic director. I was requested to stay by our president. It’s my decision only,” Mendenhall said.

Bronco Mendenhall took over as head coach of the Cavaliers in 2016 following a sensational 11-year run at BYU. After going 2-10 in his first year, Mendenhall led Virginia to three straight bowl seasons.

In 2019, Mendenhall and the Cavaliers reached the ACC Championship Game before going to the Orange Bowl. They finished ranked No. 25 in the Coaches’ Poll.

Mendenhall finishes his tenure at Virginia with a 36-38 record. The Cavaliers are bowl eligible this year.

In 11 years at BYU, Mendenhall went 99-43 with four top 25 finishes, two Mountain West titles and six bowl wins. He never had a losing season with the Cougars.

Will Broncos Mendenhall ever coach football again?