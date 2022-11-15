Father Of Virginia Shooting Suspect Reacts To Tragedy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - SEPTEMBER 25: The Virginia Cavaliers play host to the Syracuse Orangemen during NCAA football at Scott Stadium on September 25, 2004 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The sports world received heartbreaking news this week regarding the Virginia football team. Three members were killed after returning from a school field trip on Sunday.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

Jones' father commented on this tragedy. He's still trying to process what happened.

"I can’t believe it was him,” Christopher Darnell Jones Sr. said. “I still can’t believe it now."

Jones last spoke to his father a month ago.

"He came to the house he did his laundry, we sat and talked, and he seemed like he was doing really well. When we finally had a chance to talk, he said there were some people there who were giving him a hard time, but he still was upbeat, and he was positive. I don’t know what happened between then and now to cause this to happen.”

Jones Sr. wants to speak with his son to figure out what led to this shooting. In the meantime, he issued an apology to all those impacted by this senseless act of violence.

“I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf, and I apologize. He’s not a bad kid. He really isn’t,” Jones Sr. said. “I just don’t know what happened. I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened to cause all of this.”

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this shooting.