Former College Basketball Star’s Grandfather Dies Due To COVID-19

A solo shot of Kyle Guy wearing a white Virginia basketball uniform.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - February 10: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers walks off the court after overtime during a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at John Paul Jones Arena on February 10, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 61-60. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Former Virginia basketball star Kyle Guy announced on Saturday afternoon the tragic passing of his grandfather from COVID-19.

Guy announced his grandfather passed away late Friday night after a battle with the widespread coronavirus. The former Virginia star also sent a message, urging all to take the current pandemic seriously and to not let the situation become a “wake up call.”

“Covid-19 took my grandpa last night,” Guy announced on Twitter. “Mortality is a tough pill to swallow. You used to live down the street, now you’re with us everyday. I beg you, don’t let this be your wake up call. Take this seriously and stay safe.”

Guy accompanied his tragic announcement with several pictures of him and his late grandpa. You can find his Twitter post below:

Kyle Guy is a Virginia hero. The 6-foot-3 guard led the Cavaliers to the 2019 National Championship where they escaped with a 85-77 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, winning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award in the process.

After his triumphant college basketball finale, Guys has spent the last season with the Sacramento Kings on a two-way contract. He’s excelled for the Kings’ G-League affiliate, averaging 21.5 points and 4.8 assists per contest. He was a second-round pick by the New York Knicks, and then traded to Sacramento.

At this time though, basketball is the last thing on Guy’s mind. We’re certainly sending our thoughts to the Guy family during this difficult family tragedy.

