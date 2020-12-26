The Spun

Gonzaga Bulldogs fans have to hope that we find a way to finish the college basketball season this year. The Zags look like an absolute juggernaut of a team this year.

Gonzaga is now 7-0, including wins over Kansas, Auburn, West Virginia, Iowa, and now Virginia, five of whom were ranked in the top 16 at the time the games were played. A scheduled game against No. 2 Baylor was canceled, unfortunately, but this is still about as good a schedule as you can ask for from the Zags, before they embark on what should be a pretty uncompetitive WCC schedule.

Virginia basketball is still the reigning national champion after last year’s NCAA Tournament cancellation. The team isn’t quite as good as it has been in recent years, but the Hoos are still known for an impressive defense if nothing else. Ken Pomeroy has the UVA defense ranked 10th in the country.

Gonzaga nearly hung 100 on them today. Mark Few’s team settled for a 98-75 win, behind 32 points from Corey Kispert and 29 from Drew Timme. Obviously college basketball is as unpredictable as it gets when it comes to the postseason, but Gonzaga looks a head above everyone else in the sport right now.

It is a shame that we didn’t get that Baylor game, though some have said that it may be a relief to keep some interest in a potential duel between those two down the line.

Many of the usual suspects in college hoops are experiencing very down seasons, amid all of the confusion that this season has brought on top of it. Duke is nowhere to be found in the AP poll, and down at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. Kentucky is an abject disaster at 1-6 after today’s loss to Louisville, which was also unranked.

The Zags’ next game is scheduled for Monday against Northern Arizona.


