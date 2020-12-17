Gonzaga Schedules Major Non-Conference Game For Dec. 26

This crazy college basketball season has brought us games scheduled with just days notice. Few last minute games are as big as the new one scheduled between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 17 Virginia for the day after Christmas.

The two teams are set to face off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the announcement. It adds to a pretty impressive non-conference slate for the Bulldogs, who are no stranger to these kinds of challenges, especially as the program sets out to be a one-seed many years now.

Gonzaga beat Kansas to open the season, 102-90. The next day, they took down Auburn, and beat West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic early this month. Unfortunately, a game against a very good Baylor team was canceled, but the Bulldogs get red-hot No. 3 Iowa this Saturday. Now, Christmas week includes this game against the still-defending national champions.

The early season has been a bit more of a struggle for the Hoos, who are still finding their identity this season. The team fell to San Francisco in late November, 61-60. They’re 3-1 to start the season, but many of their big early-season contests have been pushed or canceled.

BREAKING: Gonzaga will face Virginia on 12/26 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, per release. Game will be on CBS. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 17, 2020

Virginia was supposed to play a string of games against Michigan State, Wake Forest, and Villanova, none of which have occurred. The team is scheduled to play William & Mary on Tuesday, before next Saturday’s new game against Gonzaga.

As currently constituted, this is Gonzaga’s last scheduled big non-conference foe. After this, the Bulldogs quickly enter conference play against its WCC foes.

Virginia jumps into ACC play after this game as well. As always, these schedules are in constant flux this year. We could see more new games, though once teams the heart of conference season that seems more unlikely.

Hopefully next Saturday’s game is able to be played without much issue.

[Jon Rothstein]