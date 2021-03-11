Kyle Guy Has Message For The Critics Of Virginia Basketball

Kyle Guy was one of the stars of Virginia basketball’s national championship team two years ago. He was also part of the squad that lost to 16th-seeded UMBC in 2018.

That means he’s heard it all about his alma mater, from the praise for winning a title to the criticism for playing a “boring” brand of basketball. On the latter point, Guy made his feelings clear today.

Shortly after Virginia’s buzzer-beating victory over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, Guy tweeted a message to all of the Cavaliers’ critics.

“I’m starting to agree guys. Winning, buzzer beaters, trophies.. UVA basketball is so boring !!!” he wrote.

I’m starting to agree guys. Winning, buzzer beaters, trophies.. UVA basketball is so boring !!! — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) March 11, 2021

It is true that Virginia’s style of play, which features lockdown, Pack Line Defense and a deliberate, patterned offense, can be a major change of pace (literally) from what we’re used to seeing on the basketball court these days, it is also true that the Cavaliers win…a lot.

Plus, when you’re consistently playing in meaningful games in March, how boring can things really be?

There aren’t too many programs in the country that wouldn’t trade in their recent success for Virginia’s, that’s for sure.