Look: Young Virginia Fan Isn't Going To Be Riding Back Home In The Car

During the third quarter of this Saturday's game between North Carolina and Virginia, a young fan stole the spotlight by sliding down a muddy hill.

The young Virginia fan that was having fun already had his face painted for the game. However, the face paint had its thunder stolen by the absurd amount of mud on his back and shorts.

Roddy Jones of the ACC Network had a relatable reaction to watching this young fan play in the mud.

"That's an automatic walk home," Jones said. "You're not getting in the car after that -- no way."

Here's the viral moment from this Saturday's game:

There are plenty of fans who agree with Jones that this kid should walk home after the game is over.

As for the game itself, North Carolina currently has a double-digit lead over Virginia. Dual-threat quarterback Drake Maye has over 350 total yards and three touchdowns.