It didn’t take very long for mayhem to happen in college basketball. The No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers were just stunned by the San Francisco Dons in the HomeLight Classic.

Virginia came into this season as one of the top ranked teams due to their experience and tenacious defense. The Cavaliers had a strong first half, holding their opponent to just 21 points. However, the second half was a three-point barrage from the Dons.

San Francisco managed to make 13-of-28 attempts from beyond the arc. Not only did the Dons shoot really well, they managed to turn over the ball only eight times.

The Cavaliers had a solid look at a game-winning shot, but Sam Hauser was unable to hit the clutch shot for his team.

DOWN GOES VIRGINIA! 😱 San Francisco STUNS No. 4 UVA & delivers the first UPSET of a Top 5 team this season! #USFDons pic.twitter.com/D21qLcTibY — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 27, 2020

San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea led all scorers with 19 points. He had some assistance on Friday afternoon, as Khalil Shabazz and Dzmitry Ryuny combined for 24 points.

As for Virginia, the starting lineup didn’t exactly live up to its standards. Kihei Clark only had nine points and two assists in this game. Last season, the talented guard averaged 10.8 points and 5.9 assists per game. He’ll need to have that type of production in order for the Cavaliers to reach their ceiling.

Tony Bennett’s squad will try to bounce back from this loss next week when they take on St. Francis (PA).