CBB World Reacts To Ohio’s Upset Win Over Virginia

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett on the bench for Virginia.CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts to a play in the second half during a game against the Stony Brook Seawolves at John Paul Jones Arena on December 18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Another year, another first-round exit for Virginia basketball. The No. 13 seed Ohio Bobcats knocked the four-seed Cavaliers out of the Big Dance Saturday evening.

It’s been almost two years since Virginia basketball won the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship. The Cavaliers, unfortunately, looked much more like the 2018 Virginia team as opposed to the 2019 championship-winning squad.

The 13-seed Bobcats upset No. 4 seed Virginia 62-58 on Saturday, sending the Cavaliers home in the process. Ohio star Jason Preston led the way, scoring 11 points to go along with 13 rebounds and eight assists.

This is the second time in Virginia’s past three tournament appearances it’s been eliminated in the first round while being the higher seed. The program’s 2019 championship run has been sandwiched by two highly disappointing and brief tournament appearances.

It’s safe to say the college basketball world is shocked. Ohio finished fifth in the MAC this season, but somehow just knocked off Virginia, the ACC regular-season champion.

Virginia basketball is starting to develop a disturbing pattern in the NCAA Tournament. At this point, the Cavaliers are either hit or miss.

Tony Bennett’s team was the No. 1 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, but proceeded to get knocked out by 16-seed UMBC. The Cavaliers bounced back the following year by winning the national championship. Fast forward to the 2021 NCAA Tournament and UVA is once again heading home earlier than expected.

The 13-seed Ohio Bobcats have advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament where they’ll take on No. 5 seed Creighton on Monday.

