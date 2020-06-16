Photo: The Virginia Cavaliers Have Changed Their Logo

The University of Virginia athletic department has announced alterations to two of the new logos which were released in April.

According to a press release from the school, the new V-Sabre and Cavalier shield logos have been changed. When the new marks were unveiled on April 24, curved details were “added to the grip of the sabres that mimics the design of the serpentine walls found on Grounds.”

“After the release of our new logos on April 24th, I was made aware of the negative connotation between the serpentine walls and slavery,” Virginia AD Carla Williams said. “I was not previously aware of the historical perspective indicating the original eight-foot-high walls were constructed to mask the institution of slavery and enslaved laborers from public view. Over the last few weeks, I have worked to better educate myself and that education will continue.”

Williams added that there was “no intent to cause harm” with the logos but she apologized to “those who bear the pain of slavery in our history.”

The new logos feature a return to straight-line handles. If you want to see what the curved, serpentine-esque handles looked like, check out the original announcement tweet from April below.

"In every mark in this new system I see us, & it is uniquely us. It is bold, creative, strong, innovative, competitive & fierce. It is exactly who we are, & I can't wait to share it with the rest of Wahoo Nation." @ADWilliamsUVA https://t.co/Cn5M0WSvH9#GoHoos #WeCavaliers 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/HTyPEoxITG — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) April 24, 2020

The V-Sabre mark is the primary logo for Virginia athletics, while the Cavalier Shield is one of two new secondary logos.

Any fans who purchased apparel with the new logos are being asked to contact the Virginia athletic department.