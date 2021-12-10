Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is finally going to get a shot to lead a prominent college football program.

Elliott is reportedly “finalizing” a deal to become the next head coach at the University of Virginia.

Virginia was left coach-less after Bronco Mendenhall stepped down from his position in a stunning move. Elliott was the obvious replacement.

The Clemson offensive coordinator is finally leaving Dabo Swinney’s shadow to run his own ACC program, per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: Tony Elliott is expected to be the next coach at Virginia. A deal should be finalized in the near future. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2021

Virginia got its guy. Clemson, meanwhile, is in a world of hurt.

In one short week, Dabo Swinney has lost his athletic director to Miami, defensive coordinator to Oklahoma and now Tony Elliott to Virginia. It’s going to be interesting to see how Swinney and the Tigers respond to such adversity.

Elliott, meanwhile, will take over a Virginia football team that went 6-6 overall and 4-4 in ACC play. The Cavaliers are now prepping to play the SMU Mustangs in the Fenway Bowl.

Virginia is one of those programs that some seem to believe could take a jump here in the next few years. Elliott should be able to get the program to new heights.

Clemson will now have to find a new athletic director, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator this coming off-season.