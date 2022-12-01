Veteran College Football Starting Quarterback Is Transferring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 26: A general view of the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium on November 26, 2011 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

Another Power 5 quarterback has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Virginia starting signal caller Brennan Armstrong is in the portal, according to The Athletic's Max Olson.

Armstrong spent five seasons with the Cavaliers and was the team's start for the last three years.

Armstrong's 2022 campaign was a major disappointment. The lefthanded passer completed only 54.7% of his passes for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This surprisingly poor output came after the Shelby, Ohio native turned in a breakout 2021 season. In 11 games a year ago, Armstrong connected on 65.2% of his passes for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The former three-star recruit passes for 2,117 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020 after playing sparingly in his first two seasons.

Despite his struggles this fall, Armstrong will likely draw significant interest in the portal. He could be a major one-year addition for the right program in 2023.