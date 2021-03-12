Virginia Basketball Releases Statement About Status Of Team’s Season

After their ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech was axed today, Virginia’s NCAA Tournament status is very much in question. And head coach Tony Bennett knows it.

In an official statement this afternoon, the Virginia men’s basketball program confirmed that they are out of the ACC Tournament. But they also announced that their status for the NCAA Tournament is “to be determined.”

In a statement of his own, Tony Bennett said he was hurting for his players and his seniors. He made it clear that he is working with the school on all options to ensure they get to be in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m hurting for our players, especially our seniors. I told our young men they have every reason to be disappointed, but it is still very important how they choose to respond. We are exhausting all options to participate in the NCAA Tournament.”

Virginia had a case of COVID-19 among one of their players today. Per ACC rules, they could no longer participate in the ACC Tournament.

The Cavaliers went 17-6 in the regular, winning a share of the ACC regular season title for the third time in four years. They were the top seed in the ACC Tournament and topped Syracuse yesterday in the tournament quarterfinals.

While they are still expected to qualify for the NCAA Tournament this coming weekend, their ability to play in it is now a lot less certain than it was 24 hours ago.

Will Virginia get to play in the NCAA Tournament?