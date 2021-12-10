Look: Virginia Officially Announces New Head Coach

Virginia has officially found its long-term replacement for Bronco Mendenhall. On Friday, the school announced that Tony Elliott will be its next head coach.

“We got our guy,” Virginia said in a statement released on social media. “Welcome to Charlottesville, Coach Tony Elliott!”

In the official announcement, Virginia referred to Elliott as a proven champion, offensive mastermind and developer of NFL talent.

The Cavaliers weren’t the only ACC team pursuing Elliott for their coaching vacancy. The Duke Blue Devils were also interested in hiring Elliott.

Elliott has been an important assistant coach at Clemson for several years. He began his tenure there as a running backs coach before eventually becoming the team’s offensive coordinator.

𝙒𝘼𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙒𝘼🔶⚔️🔷 We got our guy! Welcome to Charlottesville, Coach Tony Elliott! A proven champion ✅ An offensive mastermind ✅ A developer of NFL talent ✅ 🔶⚔️🔷#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/yi82ISlDZj — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) December 10, 2021

Though he’ll have his work cut out for him, Elliott isn’t entering a bad situation. He’s taking over a football team that went 6-6 this season, which includes a 4-4 record in ACC play.

Virginia is just two years removed from a magical 2019 season. Mendenhall led the program to a 9-5 record, as dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins had 3,530 passing yards and 769 rushing yards.

Elliott isn’t the only assistant coach leaving Clemson this month. Former defensive coordinator Brent Venables recently accepted an offer to become Oklahoma’s next head coach.

The ACC will look a lot different next season, that’s for sure.