Watch: Men’s Lacrosse National Title Has An Insane Finish

If you didn’t watch the men’s lacrosse national title on Monday, you missed out on one of the most thrilling championship finishes the sport has ever seen.

Monday’s title game paired up previously-unbeaten Maryland out of the Big Ten against 13-4 Virginia out of the ACC.

Leading 16-15 late in the fourth, Virginia’s Matt Moore chipped in his fourth goal of the game to take a two-goal lead. Maryland never backed down, though.

The Terps scored a goal with 10.8 seconds left, thanks to senior Anthony DeMaio. On the ensuing face-off, Maryland’s Luke Wierman won the battle and raced upfield, thanks to a defensive lapse from the Cavaliers, and scorched a shot toward the net before it was saved by Virginia goalie Alex Rode to seal the championship for UVA.

It was one of the most dramatic championship finishes we’ve ever seen. Take a look.

Virginia is extremely fortunate it held onto its lead. It came close to an epic collapse down the stretch.

This is Virginia’s second straight national title. Maryland, meanwhile, suffered its first loss of the season after going 15-0 up to this point.

This was the Terps’ 15th national championship appearance, which stands at third most all-time behind John Hopkins and Syracuse.