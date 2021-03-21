Zach Rice, Country’s No. 1 Offensive Tackle, Down To 5 Schools

Five-star 2022 offensive tackle Zach Rice is 6-foot-6, 282 pounds, grades out as an elite NFL player and has offers from every major program in the country. But only one of five schools has a shot at his college services now.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Rice revealed the top five schools remaining on his list. Making the cut were Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Virginia.

Rice said in his message that he would be making official visits to all five of those schools. But he hasn’t announced any order or schedule for that yet.

247Sports rates Rice as the No. 21 overall prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Virginia.

As for pro comparisons, 247Sports analyst Charles Palmer compared him to Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. That’s great company to be in.

TOP 5 the official Visits I will be taking also ! Thank u God pic.twitter.com/csyiwGgqxB — ZACH RICE (@od_zach) March 21, 2021

All five of the programs Zach Rice selected have strong track records developing offensive linemen. Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State in particular churn out NFL linemen on a yearly basis.

But the two ACC schools on his list are going to do everything in their power to gain Rice’s services. His comments section is already filled to the brim with loving messages from Tar Heels and Cavaliers fans.

Which of the five schools should Zach Rice choose?