Breaking: Star ACC Quarterback Out Indefinitely

Wake Forest will be without star quarterback Sam Hartman indefinitely, the program announced Wednesday morning.

According to a statement released by Wake Forest, Hartman "sought medical attention for a non-football related condition" following a workout on Tuesday.

"The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely," the statement reads. "The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain."

Wake Forest did not specify what issue Hartman is dealing with out of respect for Hartman and compliance with HIPAA, but according to DeaconsIllustrated.com, it is not related to the thyroid condition he had surgery for in high school.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process," Hartman said in his own statement. "I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

First and foremost, we wish Hartman all the best with whatever he's dealing with and hope he can make a full recovery. Football is secondary to his health.

From a gridiron standpoint though, this is a major loss for the Demon Deacons. Hartman is a three-year starter with 9,266 passing yards and 72 passing touchdowns to his name, plus 16 scores on the ground.

He threw for over 4,000 yards in 2021 and totaled 50 touchdowns. Replacing him will be close to impossible for Wake, especially this close to the start of the season.