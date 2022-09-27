College Football Coach Calls Out League Before Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Dave Clawson of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 55-52 after the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the state of Florida, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson delivered a message to his league on Tuesday.

Clawson said that if the ACC does not postpone or move the game, scheduled for Saturday, he will not be bringing his team down to Tallahassee.

"You certainly hope that the ACC office will make the right decision," Clawson said, via Les Johns of Demon Deacon Digest. "If they don't, we will. We're not going to travel down there and put anyone at risk."

Several college football games have already been moved as Hurricane Ian makes its approach, but for now, the showdown between the 22nd-ranked Demon Deacons and No. 23 Seminoles is still on for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

Will Clawson stay true to his word and hold his team back? Or will the ACC take matters out of his hands and agree to postpone the game for safety concerns?

We should get an answer in the coming days.