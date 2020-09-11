ESPN Officially Announces College GameDay’s Week 2 Guest Picker

Wake Forest will be hosting its first-ever College GameDay this Saturday. Naturally, the Demon Deacons had to bring in a prominent guest picker.

Wake Forest is bringing in Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul for Saturday’s college football show. The Wake Forest alum will join ESPN’s College GameDay late in the show to make game picks for Saturday’s slate. The school released a statement on Friday to announce the news.

“Former Wake Forest men’s basketball standout Chris Paul has been selected as the guest picker on ESPN College Game Day Built by Home Depot for the Wake Forest football home opener against Clemson,” the statement reads.

Athletic director John Currie is extremely “proud” to have Paul join College GameDay this Saturday.

“Wake Forest and the city of Winston-Salem are extremely proud to have Chris Paul represent Deacon Nation as the guest picker on College GameDay on Saturday,” Currie said, via GoDeacs.com. “Through his philanthropy, work in the community and generosity with his time and giving, his on-court accomplishments are only surpassed by the servant-leadership that Chris, his wife Jada and the entire Paul family display in their actions daily.”

Chris Paul played for Wake Forest basketball for two years. He was a star for the Demon Deacons and named a consensus first-team All-American in 2005.

Most recently, Paul led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 44-28 record, good for the No. 5 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference standings. Paul’s playoffs came to an end last week at the hands of James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Paul will forget basketball this Saturday and summon up his football knowledge. The Wake Forest legend will join Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and the rest of the College GameDay crew this Saturday ahead of the Demon Deacons’ season-opener against No. 1 Clemson.