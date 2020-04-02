Former ACC Basketball Coach Died Thursday Morning

Wake Forest men’s basketball has a proud history with many great coaches and players gracing the courts in Winston-Salem, North Carolina through the years. Sadly, we lost one of those legends today.

On Thursday, Wake Forest confirmed that former head coach Carl Tacy passed away this morning. He was 87 years old. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Tacy had been battling various health problems at the time of his passing.

Tacy made his mark as head coach for the Demon Deacons from 1972 to 1985. In 1977, Tacy’s team ended a 15-year NCAA Tournament drought, going 22-8 and reaching the Elite Eight. Between 1980 and 1984, Tacy and the Demon Deacons had one of their longest periods of sustained success. They had four straight seasons with at least 20 wins – a feat that’s only been replicated twice since.

Over 13 seasons at Wake Forest, Tacy went 222-149 with four NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the Elite Eight.

Tacy’s team also made two appearances in the NIT, making the Semifinals in 1983.

Today, we mourn the loss of former Wake Forest coach Carl Tacy. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Over a dozen Demon Deacons that Tacy coached ended up hearing their names called at the NBA Draft. Four of them – Rod Griffin, Frank Johnson, Kenny Green and Muggsy Bogues – were first-round picks.

Tacy was inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.

Our hearts go out to Coach Tacy’s family and loved ones.