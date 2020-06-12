On Friday morning, ABC announced the newest “Bachelor” and made history in the process.

ABC announced Matt James as the first black male lead in the long-running series. The announcement comes three years after Rachel Lindsay became the first black female lead in the series.

“While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time,” ABC says of James.

“The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the football team. He went on to play professional football, before moving to New York City, where he now resides. His love of food and passion for giving back led to his creation of an organization that is designed to find creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences throughout the city.”

The show has a history of including athletes in its cast. Former football and basketball players have participated in the show for years and that’s the case once again with James.

He was a wide receiver at Wake Forest. Although he struggled for playing time in his first three seasons, James broke out during his senior campaign.

He racked up 40 receptions for 401 yards during his final season for the Demon Deacons.

The 25th season of the Bachelor is scheduled for 2021.