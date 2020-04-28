The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jeff Goodman Says There Are 2 Leaders For Wake Forest Job

Wake Forest basketball playing huddling up before a game.WINSTON-SALEM, NC - FEBRUARY 14: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons huddle up before their game against the Florida State Seminoles at Lawrence Joel Coliseum on February 14, 2009 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The college basketball coaching carousel was largely halted by COVID-19, but Wake Forest is currently looking for a new leader after parting ways with Danny Manning.

Wake fired Manning over the weekend after six seasons and a 78-111 overall record. The Demon Deacons reached the NCAA Tournament only once under Manning and suffered through three 20-loss seasons.

As far as the rebuilding job in Winston-Salem goes, Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman pegs two coaches as the leading candidates to replace Manning. One is UNC Greensboro’s Wes Miller, who played his college ball at North Carolina, while the other is East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes.

Miller has taken Greensboro to the NIT twice and made an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018. As for Forbes, he led ETSU to the Big Dance in 2017 and was on the verge of doing so again this year before the postseason was canceled.

However, while Goodman says Wake has zeroed in on Miller and Forbes, Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal says neither is in the running. O’Neill mentions Northwestern’s Chris Collins as a candidate for the position.

Take these competing reports and choose which one you believe right now. For what it’s worth, Goodman is usually pretty plugged in on these things.

We should get more information on the Wake Forest coaching search in the coming days.

Reader Interactions


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.