Jeff Goodman Says There Are 2 Leaders For Wake Forest Job

The college basketball coaching carousel was largely halted by COVID-19, but Wake Forest is currently looking for a new leader after parting ways with Danny Manning.

Wake fired Manning over the weekend after six seasons and a 78-111 overall record. The Demon Deacons reached the NCAA Tournament only once under Manning and suffered through three 20-loss seasons.

As far as the rebuilding job in Winston-Salem goes, Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman pegs two coaches as the leading candidates to replace Manning. One is UNC Greensboro’s Wes Miller, who played his college ball at North Carolina, while the other is East Tennessee State’s Steve Forbes.

Miller has taken Greensboro to the NIT twice and made an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018. As for Forbes, he led ETSU to the Big Dance in 2017 and was on the verge of doing so again this year before the postseason was canceled.

Still no change for me as far as the Wake Forest situation is concerned. Steve Forbes and Wes Miller remain two leaders in the clubhouse, per source. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 28, 2020

However, while Goodman says Wake has zeroed in on Miller and Forbes, Conor O’Neill of the Winston-Salem Journal says neither is in the running. O’Neill mentions Northwestern’s Chris Collins as a candidate for the position.

@ConorONeillWSJ tells me the search for the Head Coach at Wake Forest has moved past the initial interviews and he does not believe Steve Forbes or Wes Miller are being considered for the job. Chris Collins of Northwestern is a name being mentioned, among others — Bobby Rader (@BobbyRader525) April 28, 2020

Take these competing reports and choose which one you believe right now. For what it’s worth, Goodman is usually pretty plugged in on these things.

We should get more information on the Wake Forest coaching search in the coming days.