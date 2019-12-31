The Spun

Report: Favorite Emerges For Wake Forest QB Transfer Jamie Newman

Jamie Newman escapes a Michigan State defender.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Jamie Newman #12 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons rushes past safety David Dowell #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman announced his plans to transfer away from the Demon Deacons football program.

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson released a statement about the move. “Jamie informed me today that he will finish his eligibility at another school as a graduate transfer,” Clawson said.

“We appreciate Jamie’s contribution to our program’s success and wish him well as he continues his career.”

Not long after the announcement, college football insider Pete Thamel revealed one college football program emerged as the favorite to land Newman.

According to Thamel, Oregon is on the hunt for the transfer quarterback.

“There’s mutual interest between former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman and Oregon. The Ducks have emerged as the favorite for the Wake Forest transfer. Big void in Eugene with the departure of Justin Herbert.” Thamel reported.

Newman threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season as he lead the team to an 8-5 mark. He threw three of those scores in Wake Forest’s 27-21 loss to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl last week.

Newman completed over 60-percent of his passes and would be a huge get for Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal.

Stay tuned for the latest on Newman’s decision.


