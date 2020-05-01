Wake Forest All-ACC Center Entering Transfer Portal

Wake Forest made the bold decision to fire head coach Danny Manning and replace him with Steve Forbes this week.

Unfortunately for the Demon Deacons, that decision may have cost them one of the best players on the team. According to ESPN college hoops insider Jeff Borzello, Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr is entering the transfer portal.

Speaking to Borzello, Sarr made it clear that he wants the opportunity to choose his next head coach rather than see one chosen for him. He was further dismayed by the fact that Manning’s firing came hours after the deadline to enter the NBA Draft pool had passed.

“It’s actually a tough decision,” Sarr said. “I want to give Wake Forest a chance and listen to what he has to say. I’m entering the transfer portal because I want to listen to all the options. I want to be able to pick my own coach, not have one chosen for me.”

Sarr averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and posted 11 double-doubles in the 2019-20 season. He was a two-time ACC Player of the Week and earned Third-Team All-ACC honors at the end of the season.

The seven-foot tall French center is expected to attract tons of interest from top programs immediately.

Kentucky media members are already speculating that John Calipari will be rushing to the phone to contact Sarr. It probably isn’t a tough sell considering the Wildcats are now in need of a center.

