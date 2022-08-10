Wake Forest Head Coach Shares Update On Sam Hartman

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Sam Hartman #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons looks to pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Wake Forest released disconcerting news this morning when it announced star quarterback Sam Hartman would be out indefinitely.

Hartman, a multi-year starter and one of the top signal callers in the country, "sought medical attention for a non-football related condition" following practice Tuesday. The school has declined to state what Hartman was treated for.

Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson did provide some clues during his media availability this morning though. Clawson told reporters that Hartman had a medical procedure done last night.

He also said he is still expecting the senior signal caller to come back at some point.

Hartman is reportedly at practice today, engaging with teammates and watching the session unfold. That's a promising sign, and we continue to wish him all the best.

One of the top signal callers in the country, Hartman accounted for 4,592 yards of total offense and 50 total touchdowns last season. His production won't be easily replaced.

Redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis will get the first crack at filling in for Hartman. Griffis has appeared in four games in each of the last two seasons.

His only passing attempts came in 2020, when he finished 4-of-13 for 56 yards and a touchdown on the year.