ACC Hoops Program Down To 2 Scholarship Players After Latest Transfer

Last weekend, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons made a bold decision to part ways with Danny Manning. The athletic department quickly found a replacement in former East Tennessee State head coach Steve Forbes.

Wake Forest might believe that it has changed its basketball program for the better, but the latest moves involving the team would say otherwise. More importantly, the Demon Deacons may have lost its best player for the 2020 season because of their coaching change.

On Friday morning, the news broke that Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr entered the transfer portal. He was an All-ACC performer last season, averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Now that Sarr is looking to play college basketball elsewhere, the Demon Deacons are down to just two scholarship players on their roster. Those two scholarship players are Isaiah Mucius and Tariq Ingraham

There's the big one. Deacs down to Isaiah Mucius and Tariq Ingraham as only scholarship players remaining on roster. https://t.co/MLsS681yVX — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) May 1, 2020

The 2020-21 season could be pretty rough for the Demon Deacons.

To be fair to the players though, it makes sense as to why they’re leaving Wake Forest. Almost every member on the team committed to Manning, not Forbes.

Considering how tough the ACC is from year to year, the Demon Deacons will probably be toward the bottom of the conference standings next season – when it’s all said and done.

[Conor O’Neill]