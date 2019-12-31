Wake Forest Starting Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

Wake Forest starting quarterback Jamie Newman, who enjoyed a stellar 2019 season, will pursue a graduate transfer this offseason.

Newman threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for an 8-5 Demon Deacons team in 2019. He threw three of those scores in Wake Forest’s 27-21 loss to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl last week.

The program record-holder for consecutive games with a passing touchdown (12), Newman should command plenty of attention on the transfer market.

“Jamie informed me today that he will finish his eligibility at another school as a graduate transfer,” said Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson. “We appreciate Jamie’s contribution to our program’s success and wish him well as he continues his career.”

"Jamie informed me today that he will finish his eligibility at another school as a graduate transfer. We appreciate Jamie's contribution to our program's success and wish him well as he continues his career." — @CoachClawson 📰: https://t.co/mBtJOplV2O#GoDeacs — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) December 31, 2019

Sam Hartman, the Demon Deacons’ primary starter in 2018, should get the first crack at the starting nod in 2020 now that Newman is no longer in Winston-Salem.

Hartman has thrown for 2,814 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in two seasons at Wake.