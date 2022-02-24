There weren’t many players this past college football season that performed as well as Baylor running back Abram Smith did. He finished the 2021 season with 257 carries for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns, setting a single-season record for the Bears.

What makes Smith such a unique prospect is that he didn’t just play running back at the collegiate level. Believe it or not, he actually spent the 2020 season at linebacker. He proved that he can make an impact on the defensive side of the football, but it’s very evident that he’s a legitimate game-changer on the other side of the field.

After the 2021 season was over, Smith received an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It’s safe to say he didn’t squander that opportunity, as he was voted the top running back on the National Team.

We caught up with Abram Smith to discuss his Senior Bowl experience, final season at Baylor, preparation for the NFL Draft and much more.

The Spun: How was your time at the Senior Bowl?

Abram Smith: It was a blessing to be there. It was a great experience and it was everything I thought it was going to be. Meeting different players from different conferences was new. Meeting up with the top-tier running backs from around the country was cool.

The Spun: Was there a matchup you enjoyed from the Senior Bowl?

AS: I had a great time going up against everybody. I wanted to see how I matched up against each player, whether it be special teams, one-on-one drills or pass protection drills. I’d say Brian Asamoah was one of the best competitors I faced for the route-running drills and pass protection sets. Going up against him was fun.

Baylor’s Abram Smith (@abramsmith_28) was named top RB on the National team in a vote from LB and DS groups at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/BYjPWNWAnY — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022

The Spun: What are you hoping to show at the NFL Combine?

AS:. I’m trying to show my speed, of course. That’s something that gets questioned a lot when it comes to my game. Since I’m more of a power back, a lot of people want to see what my getaway speed is. I’m trying to showcase that at the NFL Combine.

The Spun: What is your best attribute heading into the NFL?

AS: I think my best asset on the field is that I like getting after it. I don’t shy away from competition.

Abram Smith running over dudes pic.twitter.com/MiYE3K9LsA — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 4, 2021

The Spun: What was the biggest factor as to why you had a breakout season in 2021?

AS: Well, first off, coming over to that side of the ball [is why I had success]. Coach Mateos, Coach Grimes, Coach Johnson and Coach Aranda allowed me to play a role in the offense. But I’d give the credit to the offensive line. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do anything I did this year. I also had wide receivers on the edge blocking downfield. A lot of credit goes to them because when the receivers are blocking at the second level it’s easy to get the yards that I got.

The Spun: How much of an advantage do you think playing both sides of the football gives you?

AS: I think when it comes to watching film it gives me a pretty good advantage. Just knowing where people should be on the defensive side of the ball helps.

The Spun: What was it like playing for Coach Aranda?

AS: It was a blast playing for him. There were times when he first got here that people weren’t fully bought in. But with the whole COVID situation it was tough to get everyone on the same page. Then, we were all face to face and able to understand his message a lot better. We had leaders step up and buy into the program. Falling behind Coach Aranda was a blast overall. We had a lot of success this past season.

𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅 = 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒌𝒆𝒏 With that last carry, @abramsmith_28 has surpassed Terrance Ganaway (1,547 yards) with the most rushing yards in a single season in program history.#SicEm | #BUncommon pic.twitter.com/5VQookTakm — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 2, 2022

The Spun: Which running backs do you like to study on film?

AS: I like to study Nick Chubb. His feet never stop when he’s running the ball. I see myself in him with the way he reads the line of scrimmage and punishes defenders. Another player people are starting to notice is Jonathan Taylor. He’s got a bit more breakaway speed, but watching him certainly helps. I’d love to throw what they got into my game.

The Spun: What’s one area of your game that you really want to improve?

AS: I’d say my catching ability. Being able to showcase that I can catch the ball out of the backfield over and over again is important. I guess you can say being an every-down running back.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Abram Smith?

AS: You’re getting a guy who works hard every day. I love to get after it and love to compete. Every day is a workday for me. That’s the type of person you’ll get out of me.

Abram Smith in 2021: 🥇 1,598 rushing yards (1st among Big 12 RBs)

🥇 1,011 yards after contact (1st)

🥇 79 first downs gained (1st)pic.twitter.com/MTTu18wA7i — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 17, 2022

Next up for Smith is the NFL Combine, where he’ll get to show that he has the speed to match his physicality. Additionally, he’ll have a chance to prove that he has improved as a pass catcher.

If Smith can take care of business at the Combine, there’s no reason why he can’t be a Day 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

