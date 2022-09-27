Baylor Coach Makes Her Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Baylor women's basketball coach Nicki Collen was asked about Brittney Griner during Monday's press conference.

Griner, an eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, was a superstar at Baylor. She finished her college career as an NCAA champion and AP Player of the Year.

As you'd expect, Collen has a very high opinion of Griner. She had nothing but positive things to say about the Baylor legend on Monday.

"I think BG, first of all, is human first. I think this is a human rights issue," Collen said. "No one's saying she didn't make a mistake. None of us are perfect. But I guess I would wanna know if I did something and was stuck in a foreign country, what it was, what it wasn't. I think we all know that 10 years is a long time. I see her as a mother, as a sister, as a spouse, as a daughter, as an unbelievable ambassador for the game of basketball."

Collen also addressed all the talk about whether or not Russia and the United States should orchestrate a prisoner swap.

"I think there's a lot of arguments in play," Collen told reporters. "I think what isn't in play in my mind is that we should be doing everything in our power to get Brittney home."

Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. There is currently no update on a prisoner swap.