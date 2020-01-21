Over the last several years, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe has been an inspiration as she has continued her career while battling melanoma. Rowe received a heartfelt tribute during tonight’s Baylor-Oklahoma game in Waco.

Right before the start of the second half, players, coaches, fans and broadcasters all participated in a tribute for Coaches vs. Cancer. They each held up signs with the words ‘I Fight For” on them, followed by someone they know who has personally dealt with cancer.

While many chose family members and friends, some media members, including the ESPN broadcast team of Fran Fraschilla and Bob Wischusen, held up signs honoring Rowe.

Rowe could be seen getting choked up on camera at the entire moment.

What an amazing moment in Waco. Baylor crowd honoring Coaches vs. Cancer, including Holly Rowe. https://t.co/RwykWV5wDp — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) January 21, 2020

Rowe is one of the most beloved and well-respected sports media members there is. This whole tribute had to be so moving for her, especially seeing her name on those signs.

Well-done by Baylor.