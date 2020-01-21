The Spun

Video: ESPN’s Holly Rowe Honored During Touching Baylor Coaches Vs. Cancer Tribute

ESPN's Holly Rowe on the court during a game.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 18: ESPN Reporter Holly Rowe smiles while attending the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx basketball game at Alaska Airlines Arena on August 18, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Over the last several years, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe has been an inspiration as she has continued her career while battling melanoma. Rowe received a heartfelt tribute during tonight’s Baylor-Oklahoma game in Waco.

Right before the start of the second half, players, coaches, fans and broadcasters all participated in a tribute for Coaches vs. Cancer. They each held up signs with the words ‘I Fight For” on them, followed by someone they know who has personally dealt with cancer.

While many chose family members and friends, some media members, including the ESPN broadcast team of Fran Fraschilla and Bob Wischusen, held up signs honoring Rowe.

Rowe could be seen getting choked up on camera at the entire moment.

Rowe is one of the most beloved and well-respected sports media members there is. This whole tribute had to be so moving for her, especially seeing her name on those signs.

Well-done by Baylor.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.