Look: Baylor Fans Rush The Field With Time Still On The Clock

The party started a bit too early in Waco, as Baylor fans stormed the field with one second still remaining on the clock.

Baylor fans were understandably excited their team handed Oklahoma its first loss this season. That being said, the end of this game was an utter mess.

It took several minutes for the staff at McLane Stadium to clear the field. Once the fans returned to their seats, the Bears kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired to secure the 27-14 victory.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the scene at McLane Stadium went viral on social media. Fans couldn’t believe the Baylor crowd prematurely stormed the field.

Check it out:

Baylor fans rush the field with 1 second left on the clock pic.twitter.com/acAMaG2Y1Y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon tried to stop the fans from running onto the field, but they just couldn’t help themselves.

FOX Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson had a fun time calling this bizarre situation, saying “Only in college football, man.”

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, meanwhile, was visibly angry that Baylor fans stormed the field despite the fact there was a second remaining on the clock. It’s possible he was just frustrated because his team had a flat performance.

This crazy scene from Waco will definitely spark some debates about fans storming the field, that’s for sure.