Baylor is in need of a head coach after Matt Rhule’s departure to the NFL. The Bears have reportedly made their choice as to who will be taking over the program.

Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda “is expected to be the next head coach at Baylor,” according to college football reporter Bruce Feldman.

Aranda is one of the most sought after assistants in college football. It was only a matter of time before the LSU DC got the call to become a head coach.

BREAKING: #LSU DC Dave Aranda is expected to be the next head coach at #Baylor, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 16, 2020

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy has since reported that Aranda and Baylor have agreed to terms.

Dave Aranda, LSU’s DC since 2016, & Baylor have agreed to terms, sources told @Stadium. Aranda, who also was DC at Wisconsin from 2013-15, is considered one of nation’s top defensive coaches. Under Aranda, LSU ranked among top 25 in total defense in 3 of 4 years — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 16, 2020

Just days after LSU’s national championship game victory over Clemson, the Tigers are seeing the impact of immense success.

Ed Orgeron has the task of now finding a new defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator. Not to mention, LSU has to try and replace Heisman winner Joe Burrow. There’s a possibility Aranda also takes several LSU assistants with him to Waco. It looks like LSU will have to go through a major rebuild – or, at least, retooling – next season.

Aranda takes over a Baylor team coming off one of the best seasons in program history. Rhule was instrumental in taking the Bears to the Big 12 Championship Game and Sugar Bowl.

Aranda’s SEC experience could be beneficial in the Big 12 – a conference which has yet to win a College Football Playoff game.