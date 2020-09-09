The Spun

Another College Football Game Has Been Postponed Due To COVID-19

A general view as the Baylor Bears take on the Rice Owls in the second quarter at McLane Stadium.WACO, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view as the Baylor Bears take on the Rice Owls in the second quarter at McLane Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Last Friday afternoon, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati announced next week’s game against SMU has been postponed.

Just a few days later, yet another college football game has been postponed as well. According to a report from college football insider Pete Thamel, Louisiana Tech and Baylor won’t play next weekend either.

Thamel announced the postponement of the game, scheduled for Saturday afternoon. According to the report, Louisiana Tech had an outbreak of positive COVID-19 in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Louisiana Tech reportedly only had one positive tests in the three weeks leading up to the hurricane. However, after Hurricane Laura, the program had 38 players test positive for the virus.

“Hurricane Laura hit the Ruston area on Aug. 27, which led to a power outage for between seven and 10 days in the area around the school,” Thamel wrote in his report.

“This prompted players to need to move around, break their routine and made social distancing much more difficult.”

It’s a tough break for both programs, who were just a few days away from the start of the season. Unfortunately, this is the third postponement in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State’s game with Tulsa and TCU’s game against SMU are the others.

Baylor opens conference play against the Kansas Jayhawks on September 26.


