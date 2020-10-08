Every college football coach knew it’d be a challenge keeping the virus under control this season, especially now that students are back on campus. Unfortunately, one team in the Big 12 has already paused football-related activities.

On Thursday, the Baylor Bears announced that it suspended activities to further evaluate recent positive COVID-19 tests and complete its contact tracing.

The good news for Baylor is that its next game isn’t until October 17. That might give the team enough time to isolate its current cases, but still have a week to prepare for Oklahoma State.

Baylor athletic director Mack B. Rhoades released a statement on the program’s decision.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority,” Rhoades said. “We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17.”

This is the second time this season the Bears dealt with a coronavirus-related issue.

Back in September, Baylor had to postpone a game against Houston because one of its position groups didn’t meet the thresholds for competition.

Next weekend’s meeting between Baylor and Oklahoma is going to be the school’s homecoming game. The next few days might decide whether or not that game goes on as planned.