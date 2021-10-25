Baylor Suffers Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Upcoming Season

The Baylor Bears are the reigning NCAA champions after winning the NCAA Tournament earlier this year. But defending their title just got a lot tougher after their latest injury.

On Monday, the Baylor basketball program announced that freshman guard Langston Love suffered a season-ending knee injury. Love was one of Baylor’s highest-rated recruiting prospects coming into this season and was expected to have a big role this season.

In a statement, Baylor head coach Scott Drew called Love “a great addition” to the program who he was excited to see contribute. He expects Love to do what he can to support the team and return next season.

“Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season,” Drew said. “While we’re disappointed he won’t have that opportunity, he’s a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he’ll work hard and come back stronger than ever.”

Love will get surgery on a torn ACL and redshirt the 2021-22 season.

Coming out of Florida’s Montverde Academy, Langston Love was a four-star prospect and the No. 40 player in the 2021 recruiting class, per 247Sports. He was the No. 8 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Texas.

Baylor were among the first Power Five schools to give Love a scholarship offer. He committed to the program in the summer of 2020.

The Big 12 is going to be a tough nut to crack this coming season. Will Baylor be the top team in the conference again this year?